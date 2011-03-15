Godfrey, Ill. –The Corporate and Community Learning division of Lewis and Clark Community College is offering an eight-week home inspection training class for individuals aspiring to become licensed residential home inspectors.

The Residential Home Inspection (CEPD 503 N60) course provides students with a basic understanding of the systems, standards and business of residential home inspection. Topics include the licensing requirements and process, report writing, and an in-depth study of the structural aspects and mechanical systems of a house.

To become a licensed inspector in the state of Illinois, candidates must be at least 21 years of age, show proof of a high school diploma or equivalent, and pass a written exam. Individuals must pass this home inspection class to be able to take the state exam.

The class meets 6-9:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning March 22, at the N. O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. To register, or for more information, contact Jenn Ciavarella (618)

468-5730.

