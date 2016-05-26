EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Small Business Development Center client Bob Madewell will cut the ribbon and publicly launch his new business Madewell Inspections on Wednesday, June 1. The entrepreneur will give credit to his grandfather for instilling in him the skills and strong work ethic to be successful.

Madewell, of Rosewood Heights, says his grandpa Dean and uncle Tom, both of whom served in the military during WWII, constantly impressed upon him the importance of honesty, integrity and hard work.

“Every hammer I’ve pounded, and wrench and screwdriver I’ve turned is because of them,” said Madewell, a former telecommunications technician and sales professional who launched his own home inspection firm in January. “When I was 14, my grandfather said, ‘Here is my (lawn) mower. Go door to door in the neighborhood and ask people to mow their lawn, but don’t ask for any money.’ For my grandpa, it was about service to others.”

Years later, after serving his neighbors and serving his country in the U.S. Navy, Madewell acknowledges it’s still about working hard and going beyond what’s expected.

“The average home inspection takes about two hours, but I generally spend another hour pouring over my client’s home to make sure my report is complete and comprehensive,” Madewell said. “I convey to home buyers and home sellers that pre-inspections are just as important as post-inspections. In either situation there’s opportunity for negotiation, but which side would you rather be on?”

In early 2016, Madewell received a referral from a colleague, who advocated contacting the Metro East SBDC at SIUE for complimentary, one-on-one business expertise. Madewell met with SBDC Director Patrick McKeehan, who helped him complete additional federal and state startup requirements.

“Patrick was extremely helpful,” said Madewell. “Patrick provided me with a number of resources including contact information for experts in various aspects of launching a new business. He and SBDC Small Business Specialist Jo Ann DiMaggio May provided recommendations, search engine optimization information and practical steps to assist me in building my business and client base,” he added. “I’ve already referred others to the SBDC. There is no cost to gain this expertise, and they provide invaluable help.”

“Bob is incredibly personable and committed to quality service,” May said. “He makes sure his customers are satisfied and happy, which is the key to his success as a small business owner. I wish him all the best and am confident Madewell Inspections will thrive because of Bob's dedication and passion.”

An avid reader, Madewell says he is constantly learning more about how to be the best and most innovative in his profession. He is in the process of earning continuing education and certification credits from the American Society of Home Inspectors.

Madewell Inspections’ ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 at Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 South State Route157, in Edwardsville. The public is invited to attend.

The Metro East SBDC assists new companies like Madewell Inspections, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the Illinois SBDC Network positively impacts Southwestern Illinois by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the Metro East SBDC strives to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how these no-cost services can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

