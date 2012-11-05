Saturday, December 1, 2012

2:00 – 5:45 p.m. – followed by caroling and a visit from Santa

Nestled between two bluffs and right off of the Mississippi River, Elsah, IL is a quaint sleepy little village that has been called the Village that time forgot and also New England of the Midwest. Both descriptions are correct but neither do the village justice.

On Saturday, December 1st you have a first hand opportunity to understand its appeal.

On that day the Village of Elsah, IL opens its doors for its annual “Home for the Holidays” house tour.A selection of charming homes in the village will be open, and a horse drawn carriage will offer free rides to ticket bearers through the village which has been festively decorated in preparation for the holiday season. In addition, the Elsah Museum, both Bed and Breakfasts and churches will be open for tour. Lunch will be available for purchase at Farley’s Music Hall between 1:00 & 6:00 p.m. (or until sold out) catered by My Just Desserts.

New this year; you can tour the classrooms, and purchase raffle tickets at the Old School House. The day’s festivities culminate with caroling and a visit from Santa between 5:45 & 6:30 p.m.

Advance admission is $15 and is available at the Alton Visitor’s Center, any Elsah Bed & Breakfast, and online at: www.historicelsah.org Tickets are limited to 500 and advance admission is recommended.

Day of event admission (if available) will be $18 (cash only).

For more information call 618 374-1684 or go to www.historicelsah.org for additional information and updates.

This is an educational and fund raising event sponsored by Historic Elsah Foundation.

