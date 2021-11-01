ALTON - One of the "best and most dedicated" Home Care Aides, Angela Smith, is celebrating 35 years with SSP.

For her dedication and hard work, SSP had this to say: "She is very passionate about the work she does and it shows. Her clients love and respect her and have nothing but positive things to say about her.

Article continues after sponsor message

"After losing her transportation she did not resign, instead she figured out a way to continue. She used the city bus to get to and from each location making sure she was on time. Angela is a non-driver that relies on family, walking, and public transportation to get her to and from her job. If SSP needs someone to sub or take additional clients she is there.

"What a great asset to SSP. Thank you for all you do. Congratulations Angela!"

More like this: