St. Mary's 6th Grade boys pose with their Charger mascot after their 16th win in a row. From left to right are: Kyle Cusac, Michael Cooke, Carter Hendricks, Brock Hendricks, coach, Luke Atkinson, Owen Fahnestock, "Charger" portrayed by Justin Atkinson, Liam McNamee, Jackson Hendricks, Spencer Cox, Mike McNamee, coach, and Owen Stendeback, not pictured, Jacob Lombardi.

It’s clear that St. Mary’s Catholic School boys take their basketball seriously. You might even say these boys play with a “religious fervor!”

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Mary’s has five boys teams, four of which have winning records, with the lowest winning percentage being .680! the records of these four teams are:

4th - 13 and 1

5th - 14 and 3

6th - 19 and 0

7th - 13 and 6

Athletic Director, Chris Erwin, credits these remarkable results to excellent coaching by dads and friends of St. Mary's, as well as the skill, determination and focus of the boys. It's a remarkable record, and an undefeated 6th grade team has St. Mary's Chargers fans dreaming of a.dare we say. Middle School Basketball Dynasty!

More like this: