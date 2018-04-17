COLLINSVILLE - The Holy Angels Women's Shelter in East St. Louis, Illinois, received several boxes of clothing on Friday from Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper Erica Raciak.

The clothing, valued at over $300, was donated by the ISP American Legion Post 1922 and ranged in size from toddler to newborn.

These clothes were provided by the American Legion, who continue to donate items to the Illinois State Police in the Metro - East Area because of our ability to find these items a home, said ISP District 11 (Collinsville) Commander Tim Tyler. Together with the American Legion we're strengthening our community by providing basic life necessities.

Keisha Mater from the Holy Angels Shelter expressed the need for the donated items.

The shelter gives new residents a welcome package with toiletries and clothing items.

"We are always in need of children's clothing," Mater said.

In December 2017, the American Legion provided more than $1,000 in toys and clothing to the children of the John DeShields Housing Projects in East St. Louis.

The Holy Angels Shelter provides shelter, support services, and transitional case management for citizens in the Metro East area. The staff strives to identify the needs, as well as the holistic care and concerns of women, men, and children who are caught in the temporary web of poverty and homelessness or are recovering from some catastrophic experience that rendered them without stable living situations. For more

information, visit http://catholicurbanprograms. org/holyangels.

