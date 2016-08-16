EDWARDSVILLE – Fans of classic Hollywood noir films, baseball and 1980s adventure films are in for a treat this August at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Each Tuesday of the month, the Theatre offers the community the opportunity to view some of their favorite films of all time at a great price with $2 Tuesday Movies.

Classic film The Maltese Falcon will be hitting the silver screen at the Wildey Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for two showings of this black-and-white masterpiece. In the 1941 noir classic, detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) gets more than he bargained for when he takes a case brought to him by a beautiful but secretive woman (Mary Astor).

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, baseball lovers will want to come out to the Theatre for a showing of A League of Their Own. With a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna, this film, released in 1992, tells the story of two sisters who join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it amidst their own growing rivalry.

Fans of Steven Spielburg’s films are in for a treat on Tuesday, Aug. 30 with the screening of 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Known for his portrayal of Han Solo in the Star Wars movie franchise, Harrison Ford introduces the world to the beloved character of Indiana Jones, a daring archeologist who goes on the adventure of a lifetime to reclaim a lost rock stolen by a secret cult.

Tickets for these films are only $2 and are available on the day of the show, beginning one hour before show time. Sorry, credit card users. Only cash and check are accepted for $2 Tuesday Movie tickets. All seats are general admission.

For more information, please contact the Wildey Theatre directly at 618-307-1750 or visit their website at www.wildeytheatre.com.Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

