ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater at 14141 Riverport Drive in St. Louis is following a nationwide summer trend with a drive-in concert series.

The new drive-in concert series at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater will feature Brad Paisley, Nelly, and El Monstero from July 10-12.

Indianapolis and Nashville will also feature Live Nation drive-in concert events this summer.

Live Nation describes the drive-in concerts as like standard outdoor tailgates. Social distancing and other rules because of the COVID-19 Pandemic will be observed.

Live Nation announced that the “one-of-a-kind drive-in setting” will allow guests to bring chairs, food and drinks. Each car will have a private zone for a party.

This is the Hollywood Casino concert lineup:

Friday, July 10 – Brad Paisley

Saturday, July 11 – El Monstero

Sunday, July 12 – Nelly

Tickers go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26.

For more info & to purchase tickets, visit Livenation.com/drivein

