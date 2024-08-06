EDWARDSVILLE – Deundrea S. Holloway of Litchfield has received approval to represent himself in his upcoming trial, following an evaluation to determine his fitness to stand trial.

Holloway faces multiple charges in connection with the June 2022 death of 22-year-old pregnant woman Liese Dodd at her apartment in the 3400 block of Bolivar St. in Alton. The charges include two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicle, and concealment of a homicidal death.

Article continues after sponsor message

The court's decision to allow Holloway to represent himself comes after thorough assessment of his mental competency. His trial is set to begin on Oct. 7, 2024.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the nature of the charges and the circumstances surrounding Dodd's death. Authorities allege that Holloway committed the crimes at Dodd's residence, leading to a series of serious legal accusations.

As the trial date approaches, the community remains attentive to the developments in this case, which has left a profound impact on those who knew Dodd and her unborn child.