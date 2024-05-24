JERSEYVILLE - Hollow Avenue in Jerseyville remains closed indefinitely as work continues on Phase 2 of the roadway improvements project.

“Hollow Avenue will be closed indefinitely to all thru traffic between Hansen Gata and Westlake Drive to accommodate ongoing roadway construction,” according to the City of Jerseyville website.

While roadway improvements are still ongoing, the city advises residents in the affected neighborhood to use Baxter Avenue as an exit.

Detours around the work area have also been properly marked, as required by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). All drivers coming through the area are asked to follow the detours as posted.

Article continues after sponsor message

The overall scope of the project includes repaving and widening the road, as well as installing ADA-compliant sidewalks and more. The project limits extend along Hollow Avenue from Baxter Avenue to North Hickory Street.

John Miles, Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements, has previously said the project is “critical” due to the nature of traffic in the region.

“This project is critical to residential and school bus traffic in the region, as well as work commuters,” Miles said. “The addition of sidewalks in this area is also important to the residents along Hollow Avenue and nearby neighborhoods.”

In November of 2023, the Jerseyville City Council approved a professional surveying/engineering/land acquisition services agreement with Bartlett & West Inc. regarding Phase 2 of the Hollow Avenue Roadway Improvements project.

For more background information on the project’s second phase, see this related story on Riverbender.com, and stay tuned for updates as the Hollow Avenue roadway improvement project continues.

More like this: