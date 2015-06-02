Granted, he was just taking some throws during pregame warm-ups, but it was still unusual to see Matt Holliday at first base for the St. Louis Cardinals.

It’s common for players to shag a few balls or throws at odd positions as part of their warm-ups–for instance, Matt Adams and Yadier Molina have both taken grounders at second before. But this is the first time Holliday has taken up a mitt at first base for a few throws.

And given the questions about the possibility of him being able to play the position with Adams injured and four other outfielders on the team, it draws some attention. But, Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny slowed down the idea.

“Didn’t even see him over there–and I had nothing to do with it,” said Matheny when asked about it and then reiterated, “I had nothing to do with it.”

Holliday borrowed the glove of teammate Mark Reynolds, who was nearby the bag, and fielded more than a couple rotations of throws from infielder who were taking grounders.

CARDINALS

Kolten Wong, 2B

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Randal Grichuk, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Jon Jay, CF

Lance Lynn, P