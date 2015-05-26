http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-26-15-Holliday-1-on-1.mp3

Besides getting off to a franchise-record start to the season, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday is continuing to make a difference off the field as well. His latest effort will be Uncork for a Cause 2015, which will take place this Thursday, May 28th from 7-9pm at the Schlafly Tap Room downtown.

The event serves as the release party for Holliday Red Lager, which was brewed by the Schlafly team specially for Matt and will help raise funds for the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.

“I really don’t have anything to do with the brew,” admitted Holliday. “I actually haven’t tasted it, either. I’m not a big beer guy, but I figure somebody will enjoy it.”

While Matt may not be a beer drinker, he realizes others enjoy the frosty beverage and was willing to lend his support to help the cause–something he was directly affected by in 2012 when his mother was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“We’re just looking to help out in different ways and different places,” said Holliday of the charity work he and his wife Leslee are involved with. “A lot of guys have foundations where they have one specific thing and one specific goal in mind. We’ve kind of chosen a different route where we find different ways and different places, as something comes into our lives we try and do something or try and find ways to help that organization.”

Tickets are limited and are priced at $75 for general admission and $225 for VIP, which includes admission to a private, pre-event gathering with Matt and a few special guests, as well as a gift bag containing a Matt Holliday autographed baseball, autographed photograph and more. Tickets also include a free collectible large-format bottle of Holliday Red Lager and a photo opportunity with Matt.

All attendees will enjoy an enticing culinary menu, a large selection of Schlafly’s award-winning beer, wine and an auction featuring Cardinals gear, local and national sports items and wine lots from many of California’s elite producers. For additional information, and to purchase tickets, visit UncorkforaCause.com.

Following the event, Holliday Red Lager will be available for a limited time in individually numbered, large-format bottles and on tap. You can find Holliday Red Lager at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks, and at select locations around the St. Louis area.

photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports