After leaving Saturday’s game as a precaution for lower back stiffness, Matt Holliday is back in the starting lineup tonight for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The only that would change it is if Holly starts tightening up or anybody else between now and gametime,” said Mike Matheny if the weather could affect the availability of the outfielder tonight. “I don’t foresee just out of caution. If he tells me he’s ready to go–he’s got a pretty good feel of when he is and when he isn’t.”

Had Holliday not been able to “answer the bell”, Matheny shared Mark Reynolds may have gotten the start in left.

As for the rains staying away to get tonight’s game in…

“I’ve heard that things look pretty good at being able to have a window,” said Matheny. “We always try to look at it pretty optimistically too, especially when you start talking about 40-50 percent. Make sure the guys are thinking about playing and get ready to go.”

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jon Jay, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Adam Wainwright, P

REDS

Skip Schumaker, LF

Joey Votto, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

Brandon Phillips, 2B

Jay Bruce, RF

Zack Cozart, SS

Brennan Boesch, CF

Tucker Barnhart, C

Mike Leake, P

photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports