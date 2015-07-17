The St. Louis Cardinals have activated outfielder Matt Holliday, who is in the starting lineup for tonight’s game against the New York Mets.

“There’s no question, he’s one of our guys that we lean on for a lot of reasons,” said Mike Matheny of the return. “The production, the leadership, and he’s just been and always has been such a consistent presence in this lineup for a long time. All those things put together, it’s great to have him back.”

Holliday missed 31 games due to a quad strain suffered in early June. Pitcher Nick Greenwood was optioned back to Memphis to make room on the roster for Holliday.

CARDINALS

Kolten Wong, 2B

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jason Heyward, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Lance Lynn, P

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports