Though he will be re-evaluated tomorrow, things do not look good for Matt Holliday–who left tonight’s game after straining his right quadriceps while running out a double play in the 1st inning. That is the same muscle the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder strained back on June 8th. After missing 31 games, he had just returned from the disabled list on July 17th.

Holliday showed effects of the strain about 15 feet before reaching first base as he then awkwardly finished his run past the bag, turned, and went straight into the Cardinals dugout in obvious discomfort.

Stephen Piscotty then moved from first to left field and Mark Reynolds came into the game at first base.

The Cardinals later confirmed the initial diagnosis is a strained quadriceps.

TRADE IMPACT

–It remains to be seen if this will push Cardinals GM John Mozeliak into making a deal that previously had not been anticipated. The team has been linked to several left-handed hitting first baseman, either to start or serve as a compliment to Mark Reynolds.

Milwaukee’s Adam Lind and Texas’ Mitch Moreland are among those most often rumored, but Philadephia’s Ryan Howard has also been suggested or hoped by some looking for the feel-good story of the return home for the Lafayette grad.

Lind entered Wednesday with a .285 average, 16 HRs, and 60 RBIs. He has a team option of $8 million for 2016 or a $500,000 buy out.

Howard was at .227, 18 HRs, and 53 RBIs. He is due $25 million next season and then has a team option for $23 million–or a $10 million buyout.

Moreland has comparable stats at .285, 16 HRs, and 51 RBIs–and is only signed through 2015. However, the Texas Rangers are said to be interested in trading for Cole Hamels and Moreland could be required as part of the package to obtain the lefty.

Another name to keep on the radar…Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison. A free agent after this season, Morrison is batting .223 with 12 HRs and 35 RBIs.

