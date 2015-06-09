Not only did the St. Louis Cardinals lose 11-3 to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night, but they also may have lost outfielder Matt Holliday for an extended period of time.

During the 2nd inning, Holliday appeared to catch a spike while charging in for a fly ball and went sprawling forward.

He remained down on the field and was soon joined by training staff and Mike Matheny.

Colorado had a motorized cart ready to bring onto the field to assist, but Holliday was able to stand and walk off the field with some assistance.

The injury occurred just as the Cardinals front office was getting ready to go on the clock for their first pick in the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft. “That was a crazy five minutes, I guess that’s all I’ll say,” offered Chris Correa, Director of Scouting from back at Busch Stadium. “There were a lot of phone calls coming in from every direction.”

Despite the distraction, Correa said it did not distract from the team’s selection of OF Nick Plummer.

“Honestly, we were really focused on the pick and we didn’t find out about until a minute or two later until after we made the pick.”

The Cardinals later announced the injury as a right quadriceps strain.

Matt Holliday suffered a right quad strain in the 2nd inning. He will undergo further studies tomorrow — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 9, 2015

Jon Jay hit his first home run of the season and Kolten Wong also delivered a solo shot. Ed Easley drove in the other run on a sacrifice fly–recording the first RBI of his ML career.

John Lackey took the loss, allowing 10 runs/8 earned on 12 hits in four innings pitched. Five of the runs came via the long ball–a 3-run shot by Troy Tulowitzki and a 2-run homer by Nolan Arenado.

photo credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports