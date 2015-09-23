http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/9-23-15-Holliday.mp3

After missing 41 games due to re-injuring a quad, Matt Holliday recorded his first hit since July 26th as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 10-2 on Wednesday night.

“Yeah, just trying to have good at-bats and help the team win,” said Holliday, who drove in Tommy Pham with a double in the 3rd inning.

Prior to tonight, Holliday had made three plate appearances off the bench since being activated from the disabled list.

“Pinch-hitting’s a real challenge–especially when you haven’t played in a while,” he said. “I’ve never been a great pinch-hitter. It’s a lot easier for me to get into a rhythm playing.”

Earlier in the month, Holliday stated he wanted to have “no hesitation” when he returned, but still admits to some work to be done.

“I don’t know that I’m 100%, but I know that if I want to be a factor down the stretch that I need to get out there and start getting some at-bats,” said Holliday. “I’ve got to pace myself and I think the training staff has some ideas on how to manage some of the innings and at-bats, but I want to get my timing and to be able to go out and play–and play at a high level.”

TARTAMELLA BIG LEAGUE DEBUT

–After seven years of working his way up the minor league system, catcher Travis Tartamella made his Major League debut in Wednesday’s victory.

“Yeah, it was awesome–it was awesome to get in the game when we had the lead and to get a win out of it too,” said Tartamella. “I was just telling myself it’s the same game. I’ve caught (Tuivailala) and (Socolovich) a lot during the season, so it’s guys that I know and felt really comfortable with.”

Besides taking over behind the plate in 8th inning, he then recorded a single in the bottom half in his first plate appearance.

“Any pitch close, I was hacking probably,” smiled Tartamella. “I just wanted to be aggressive and not waste an opportunity.” http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/9-23-15-Tartamella.mp3

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports