The light is shining more brightly at the end of the tunnel for Matt Holliday, who appears to be nearing a return from the disabled list.

Speaking yesterday on MLB Network Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder shared he could begin jogging as early as the end of this week–which would be in just a couple of days.

“Yeah, I heard he told the world he’s going to playing here soon so that’s good news,” smiled Manager Mike Matheny in response to an update on his left fielder. “That’s just gonna be one of those keep pushing him a little bit and see how he responds.”

Holliday has been on the disabled list since June 9th with a quad strain.

“More than anything, he feels good,” continued Matheny. “He’s excited and kind of seeing that finish line of him getting back here–that’s not just good for Matt, that’s good for us.”

Holliday running in the next couple of days was confirmed by both Matheny and General Manager John Mozeliak.

“I think we have some dates now out there,” said Mozeliak. “Hopefully, next week we can test him a little bit more and perhaps it’s that last road trip before the All-Star Game, if not, it’ll probably be after the All-Star Game.”

Besides what kind of impact it could have on the Cardinals lineup, the clarity in Holliday’s return also helps as the team moves to within a few weeks of the July 31st trade deadline.

“It certainly gives you an idea of what our needs may or may not be,” said Mozeliak. “Knowing that we might get him back before the end of (July) is certainly a positive.”

WALDEN-LYONS UPDATE

Mozeliak also said there’s a chance Jordan Walden could begin a rehab assignment prior to the All-Star break. The reliever has been throwing off the mound.

Tyler Lyons is also going to be kept on a schedule to be ready for a start in the double-header against Chicago on July 7th.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports