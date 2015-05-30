A little less than four hours before tonight’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers and the tarp is across the field at Busch Stadium as a steady downpour falls from the sky.

If this game is played, Matt Holliday is set to be back in the lineup for the Cardinals. The left fielder was sent home from the clubhouse yesterday due to fever and flu-like symptoms. Holliday is in the midst of a record-setting 43 games in a row of reaching base safely to start the season.

Jon Jay will also make his return, starting in centerfield and batting seventh. Jay had a pinch-hit appearance last night in his first game since being activated from the disabled list (wrist tendinitis).

CARDINALS

Kolten Wong, 2B

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Perala, SS

Randal Grichuk, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Jon Jay, CF

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Michael Wacha, P