The St. Louis Cardinals will not have Matt Holliday or Yadier Molina in their starting lineup as they close out their series and first half of the season in Milwaukee this afternoon.

“He was probably able to go today,” said Mike Matheny of his left fielder. “Yesterday, having to hold off on him–you’ve got one more day before the break, he’s still feeling some tightness in there. It’s better to give him that extra day. You’re looking at almost getting a full week here and get him rested up and ready to go for the second half.”

Holliday made an early departure on Thursday after he twisted his ankle on the basepaths.

Besides two walks and a double yesterday, Molina also took a foul ball off of his knee.

“I had a feeling that was going to tighten up overnight and it did,” acknowledged Matheny. “He’s pretty sore today.”

“There’s a little gap in all catcher’s gear–it catches you in the right spot, you feel it for a couple of days.”

Alberto Rosario, who made his MLB debut with an RBI single last night, will get his first start behind the plate.

“It’s nice to see the first contribution he has is offensively,” said Matheny. “I could tell easily over the last couple years in Spring Training, this is the sort of guy who could help us defensively. Catch and throw, real smooth–does a nice job back there. But to be able to put that extra part of the game, the offensive side, to it gives him an opportunity to be here and then rewarded yesterday.”

Rosario had appeared in 709 minor league games before making his debut last night.

Tommy Pham, LF

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Jhonny Peralta, 3B

Matt Adams, 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Kolten Wong, 2B

Alberto Rosario, C

Mike Leake, P

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports