The St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced the signing of pitcher Greg Holland to a one year contract and have optioned the reliever to Palm Beach (A+).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but multiple reports cite the deal to be worth $14 million.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Holland, pitcher Alex Reyes has been transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.

The 32-year old Holland tied for the National League lead as he saved 41 games for the Colorado Rockies last season. This was after he missed the 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery, surrounding that he successfully closed out 125 games over his last three seasons of play.

Overall, Holland has a career record of 21-18 with a 2.60 ERA in 370 career appearances covering 377.0 innings with 500 strikeouts. He has converted 186 saves in 206 opportunities and ranks 4th among MLB relievers in save percentage (90.3%) since 2010.

Holland will wear uniform number 56, resulting in Bullpen Coach Bryan Eversgerd changing to number 72.

CECIL TO DL

–The Cardinals also announced left-handed reliever Brett Cecil has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain. Pitcher Ryan Sherriff has been recalled from Memphis (AAA) to take his place.

In Thursday’s season opener, Cecil threw 10 pitches in one-third of an inning, allowing one hit to the Mets.

Fellow southpaw Sherriff appeared in 13 games with the Cardinals in 2017 and posted a 2-1 record with a 3.14 ERA in 14.1 innings with 15 strikeouts.

photo credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports