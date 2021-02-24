SWANSEA -Holland Construction Services has hired Eric Eggers to join the Pre-Construction Department as a Senior Pre-Construction Manager. Eggers comes to Holland with nearly 30 years of industry experience and over 20 years of experience in the St. Louis market.

Paul Gansauer, Director of Pre-Construction Services, said “We are very fortunate that we have another Holland employee to thank for referring Eric to us. Eric has the level of expertise, experience, and detailed knowledge of pre-construction services and estimating that we were looking for and we are excited to have him join our team.”

Eggers spent the previous 21 years working with a St. Louis based construction company as a senior estimator prior to joining Holland. Eggers also has experience working as a project manager and jobsite superintendent.

“I was attracted to Holland because it is a company that is interested in growth, while also being committed to its core value of integrity,” said Eggers. “They have a family-friendly atmosphere and also have a strong technology focus which I appreciate.”

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

