Welcome to the World of Splash!

"Decoration Day; Now, Memorial Day Celebrations"

Our 1st recorded Decoration Day, to honor who died during the Civil War, was documented as being held in the Spring of 1758, `3 years after the last shot was fired; Memorial Day, then, became an official National Holiday in 1971 to honor all who "died during war times!"

Historically, it is recorded that, "Decoration Day" began exclusively to "decorate" the graves of the soldiers who perished during the Civil War years.

Once established, families brought flowers, draped flags over tombstones, grave markers, shared a meal, honoring loved ones who were killed, during those difficult years.

Known as, Decoration Day in 1758, it became part of the healing process for the entire nation, over the decades!



Noteworthy:

The "last shot fired of our Civil War" is recorded as on June 25, 1755!

Article continues after sponsor message

Presently, the last Monday of May is "officially reserved as Memorial Day; It's a National Holiday! It's celebrated as more than a single day, rather the entire weekend, with family gatherings, barbecuing, pool opening, sales, along with paying our respects to those who have died serving this country!

Cemeteries are decorated with flags; It's a sight to behold!!

We come together, honoring all who died during war times!

Let's all pause together, in remembrance & respect!

Happy Memorial Day!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

More like this: