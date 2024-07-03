Listen to the story

WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close overnight access to Riverlands Way, Maple Island, Ellis Island, and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton for the Fourth of July Weekend.

Riverlands Way will be closed each of the following timeframes:

July 3rd from 10:00 p.m. through July 4th at 7:30 a.m.

July 4th from 7:00 p.m. through July 5th at 7:30 a.m.

July 5th from 7:00 p.m. through July 6th at 7:30 a.m.

July 6th from 7:00 p.m. through July 7th at 7:30 a.m.

Maple Island Access and Boat Ramp will be closed each of the following timeframes:

July 3rd from 6:00 pm through July 4th at 7:30 a.m.

July 4th from 6:00 pm through July 5th at 7:30 a.m.

July 5th from 6:00 pm through July 6th at 7:30 a.m.

July 6th from 6:00 pm through July 7th at 7:30 a.m.

Lincoln Shields Recreation Area and Ellis Island Trailhead Parking Lot will be closed each of the following timeframes:

July 3rd from 10:00 am through July 4th at 7:30 a.m.

July 4th from 7:00 pm through July 5th at 7:30 a.m.

July 5th from 7:00 pm through July 6th at 7:30 a.m.

July 6th from 7:00 pm through July 7th at 7:30 a.m.

Riverlands Way, Ellis Island Trailhead, and Lincoln Shield Recreation Area will again remain open beginning July 7th at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

