Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has four delightful opportunities for all residents, non-residents and visitors to enjoy the upcoming holiday season with day trips in December.

Jump on the bus and head to historic Kimmswick, Missouri on Friday, December 4 for the Kimmswick Outing trip. All the shops will be decorated for the holiday season and sounds of carolers will fill the streets. Carriage rides will also be available. Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch at the nationally recognized Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. There will be over three hours of free-time to leisurely shop at any of the area’s 25 stores. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and weather appropriate clothing, so they can shop ‘till they drop! The cost is $60 per person and includes lunch, gratuities and transportation. The trip will depart at 9:30am and will return at approximately 5:30pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 8:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, November 20.

Witness all the season’s amazing colors with JPRD on the annual Holiday Light Tour on Wednesday, December 9 as we cruise to two spectacular holiday light displays. People of all ages will love this trip. The first stop will be at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows for a mouthwatering buffet dinner and a drive through the famous Way of Lights. The final stop will be the Missouri Botanical Garden for the Garden Glow, that will showcase one millions lights, and Gardenland Express show. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and weather appropriate clothing because the Garden Glow is an outside, walking event. The cost is $67 per person and includes dinner, light tours, show, gratuities and transportation. The trip will depart at 2:45pm and will return at approximately 10:15pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 2:30pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, November 18.

Spend a beautiful winter evening with JPRD in Missouri’s first and largest historic district in St. Charles, Missouri during the Christmas Traditions festivities on Wednesday, December 16 on the Historic St. Charles trip. The town usually closes down at 5pm, but on this special night guest will enjoy 2.5 hours of late night shopping along ten blocks that lead to more than 125 one-of-a-kind shops. The amazing holiday atmosphere will include chestnuts roasting, carolers singing and nearly 35 characters, including Santa’s from around the world, strolling the streets to greet shoppers. A scrumptious dinner will be served at Lewis & Clark’s. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and weather appropriate clothing. The cost is $60 per person and includes dinner, gratuities and transportation. The trip will depart at 3:30pm and will return at approximately 10:15pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 3:15pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, December 1.

Celebrate the season and travel to The Touhill Performing Arts Center at UMSL to see The Nutcracker presented by the Saint Louis Ballet on Tuesday, December 22. Guests will witness the magical performance just rows from the stage in the Orchestra, rows C-F. Before the matinee, a delicious lunch will be served at Josephine’s Tea Room with a small amount of time available to shop. The cost is $115 per person and includes lunch, show, gratuities and transportation. The trip will depart at 10:30am and will return at approximately 6:30pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 10:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, November 20.

Space is limited on all the trips, so register early to guarantee a spot! For all trips, guest will meet and leave from the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. For more information or to learn how to register, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

