HOLIDAY REMINDER

The following upcoming holidays are recognized by Republic Services/Allied Waste. There is no residential service on these holidays, and service will roll forward one day.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28th

If your service day is Thursday, you will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday. No change to Monday thru Wednesday routes.

Christmas Day, December 25th and New Year’s Day, January 1st

Both holidays fall on Wednesday – therefore, FOR BOTH WEEKS: Wednesday routes will roll to Thursday, Thursday routes will roll to Friday and Friday routes will roll to Saturday. No change to Monday and Tuesday routes.

Please have your trash and recycling at the curb no later than 6:00 a.m. to ensure pickup. Please contact customer service at 656-6883 if you have any questions regarding your service.





Happy Holidays from Republic Services!





