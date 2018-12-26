RIVERBEND - Christmas might be over but seasonal shopping certainly isn’t with the day after Christmas being the biggest return and exchange day retailers see.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), more than half of shoppers plan on either exchanging or returning gifts resulting in a particularly busy shopping day with longer than usual lines at the customer service desk.

Roughly 10 percent of items purchased this season are projected to be sent back in returns, according to the Nation Retail Federation.

This year the NRF's projected holiday sales are expected to increase by 4.3 percent to 4.8 over 2017’s $687.9 billion.