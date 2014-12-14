Holiday meal benefit at Senior Services Plus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Senior Services Hosts Holiday Dinner for Donation To Support Meals On Wheels On Thursday, December 18th, 2014, the general public is invited to Senior Services Plus for its annual Holiday Luncheon. For a $4.00 suggested donation, attendees will enjoy a full meal including dessert. The menu will consist of: Ham, country green beans, scalloped potatoes, fresh rolls, and a choice of pecan pie or bread pudding. All meals include a choice of white or chocolate milk. All proceeds from the meal will go directly to the agency's Meals On Wheels program, which serves over 650 meals per day to seniors in Madison & St. Clair counties. Article continues after sponsor message Reservations are encouraged but not required for this event. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip