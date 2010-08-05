Alton, IL 08/04/2010 – The new Holiday Inn sign introduced in 2007 is making its way around the world. And today, the Holiday Inn Alton announces this green beacon of hospitality will light the way for visitors to Alton, IL.

The new sign is the seal of approval that this hotel exemplifies the standards of the $1 billion Holiday Inn brand relaunch program established to create a more contemporary brand image, increase quality and drive consistency.

“With over 2,300 properties already relaunched, we are thrilled to include the Holiday Inn Alton to the growing list of Holiday Inn hotels who now proudly display the brand new sign and everything it represents. Holiday Inn hotels are specifically designed for business and family oriented leisure travelers in need of a full-service lodging experience, and this property will continue to serve travelers well within that offering,” said Gina LaBarre, vice president, Brand Delivery, the Americas, IHG. “The addition of Holiday Inn Alton will help us continue on our journey to make every Holiday Inn hotel as great as our best one.”

Elements of the Holiday Inn brand relaunch include:

Redesigned Brand Signage

An evolution of the iconic script logo, energizing the signature color green and eliminating the current shield shape for a more refreshed and contemporary look.

Refreshed Guest Room

New bedding that redefines the look and feel of each guest room with fresh, white triple- sheeting and pillows that come in two comfort levels: “soft” and “firm.” An enhanced bathroom that features an improved showerhead offering superior pressure, as well as a signature shower curtain with curved rod and new amenities to deliver a consistent bath experience that feels fresh and contemporary.

Warm Welcome

A new signature arrival – including new lighting, landscaping and design features – that creates an energized and branded sense of welcome that is universally recognizable. Customized music and scent selections also engage guests in a complete sensory experience, and a decluttered front desk to promote a more efficient and interactive check-in process.

New Service Promise

A best-in-class service culture – “Stay Real” – to further ensure the team develops the behaviors and skills to best serve guests so they feel like individuals and not numbers. Genuine people delivering real service. Leading the charge, will be a newly created position at each hotel – the Guest Experience Champion.

“We look forward to offering our guests an enhanced stay experience with a new look and exceptional levels of customer service,” said Patty Rotermund GM. “And we are especially pleased to be among the wave of properties to showcase these new Holiday Inn brand family hallmarks.”

As part of the relaunch, the Holiday Inn Alton worked in partnership with the The Hope Center to repurpose the hotel’s previous bedding. In the process, the hotel diverted hundreds of pounds of material from landfills. And the repurposed materials benefitted many families in need in the Riverbend area.

The 137-room hotel offers such business conveniences as full service conference and banquet facility for your business or reception needs, wireless high speed internet access in meeting rooms,

