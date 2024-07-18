ALTON - Holiday Inn Express and Suites is officially open.

Located at 2008 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Holiday Inn opened on July 1, 2024. The new hotel offers an event space, complimentary breakfast and 90 rooms.

“We’re open and ready and glad to be open in the community,” said Jarrel Royal, sales manager.

Article continues after sponsor message

Royal said the hotel’s business is picking up as more people learn that they are open. They have had guests from “pretty much all over,” he added, including people who work with local businesses and families who come to town to visit or attend funerals.

In addition to their 90 hotel rooms, Holiday Inn also has two meeting rooms where they will host a family reunion and wedding this weekend. Their large meeting room can hold up to 66 people and their smaller one can accommodate 25 people. You can contact Holiday Inn for more information about renting the venue.

According to Royal, people have enjoyed their stays at the hotel. Holiday Inn currently has a 4.5 star rating on Google, and Royal hopes to see the hotel’s clientele grow.

“We’re brand new,” he added. “We’ve got great service, a great team here, and everyone that has stayed so far has just raved about everything from the complimentary hot breakfast to the comfortable beds and just the new smell and atmosphere of a property that just opened.”

For more information about the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, call them at (618) 796-6200.

More like this: