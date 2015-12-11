EDWARDSVILLE - Parents, take this opportunity to finish (or start) your holiday shopping while your kids enjoy an evening of fun-filled “Holiday” activities at the Meyer Center, Dec. 12, from 4-10 p.m.

Take advantage of this time to get all your holiday errands out of the way while the kids are away.

The Holiday Hoopla program is designed for children currently enrolled in grades K-5th grade. Some of the activity options will include roller skating, open gym, rock wall, gymnastics, games & crafts, and more. Dinner and snack will be provided at the YMCA for all participants.

Spots are limited so pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Also, you save $10 if you register early! Early bird registration prices are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. At the door registration is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. There is a $5 discount off any of the above listed rates per sibling. Registration forms are available at both the Esic and Meyer Centers.

The Esic Center is located at 1200 Esic Dr. in Edwardsville, one block east of Rt. 157 near the Lincoln Middle School area.

The Meyer Center is located at 7348 Goshen Rd. in Edwardsville, right across the street from the Liberty Middle School.

