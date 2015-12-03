The Edwardsville High School music department’s Holiday Concert was a smash on Wednesday night and showcased to a packed house.

The Holiday Concert included presentations by the orchestra, band and choir and some portions together.

The songs featured were:

“Symphonic Highlights from Frozen;” “We Three Kings;” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas;” “The Chipmunk Song;” “Fantasia on “Greensleeves;” “Christmas Presence;” “12 Days After Christmas;” “All About Christmas;” “S’Vivon:” “The Polar Express;” “Jingle Bells;” "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24;” “From Messiah Hallelujah;” “Here Comes Santa Claus;” and "Christmas on Broadway.”

EHS orchestra director Victoria Voumard said it was “an exhilarating performance” by all the groups.

“The band, orchestra and chorus collaborated on several pieces that made the concert particularly engaging,” she said. “It is evident that the talent level of the performing arts students at EHS is second to none.”

Victoria Voumard, Marvin Battle, Emily Ottwein, Tom O'Malley, Carmen Knight served as directors of different components of the concert.

Proceeds from the concert benefit Main Street Community Center.

Main Street Community Center (MSCC) is located at 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. MSCC has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community.

