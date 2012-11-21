

ALTON, IL - November 21, 2012 - Green-Perkins Promotions, in partnership with Live at Jacoby, are teaming up with Domino Crew Production on Friday, November 30 featuring the Soulard Blues Band with Big George Brock, Jr.

Jacoby's doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission is $10 per person. A cash beverage bar and on site food and merchandise vendors will be available. Tickets can be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center or by contacting Ron "Poncho" Green (618) 580-4138 or Eva Perkins (618) 604-2141.

Soulard Blues Band, a five-piece group formed 25 years ago by Art Dwyer (bass) the sole remaining founder. Art has performed with the great Henry Townsend, Little Johnny Taylor the legendary Billy Gayles, Albert Collins and T-Bone Walker just to name a few. On the roster Tom Maloney (guitar), who has entertained blues lovers all over the United States and Europe who has performed with such great artist such as Johnnie Johnson, Oliver Sain and Benny Smith.

Brian Casserly (trumpet, trombone & vocal) who goes by the name "Big B" has played for such artist as Tony Bennett, Stan Kenton, and Chuck Berry. Kirt "Dr. Drum" Grice (drummer) has performed with such artist as Chuck Berry, Wynton Marsalis, Little Johnny Taylor and Jimmy Smith.

Vocalist Marty Abdullah known as "Welterweight Champion" of rhythm and blues has over 40 years of performing in clubs all over St. Louis and beyond. Marty has not lost his exuberance for song and stage.

Big George Brock, Jr. (vocals & harmonica) provides an element of blues and soul.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby's hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with late hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org, call 618.462.5222, or stop in at the Center.

