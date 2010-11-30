Main Street United Methodist Church’s Honduras Mission Team is pleased to announce a series of holiday events open to the community with proceeds to benefit the team’s summer mission trip to Honduras. The first activity is a Premier Jewelry party and soup and salad luncheon to be held on Saturday, December 4, 2010 at 12:30 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church 1400 Main Street in Alton. Hillary Steward, event chairperson and Premier Representative said, “I will be going to Honduras for the third time this summer, and when I was thinking about something that I could do personally to help the team, the idea of a ladies jewelry party seemed like a natural.” Steward added, “The ladies of our team will be modeling some of our new product line and all purchases will be available in time for Christmas.” She added, “In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, this luncheon will be a “low stress” fun event for the ladies of the community and a fun afternoon for moms and daughters to enjoy together.” Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made with Hillary by calling 618-420-4002

The luncheon will feature several homemade soups and salads donated by other Team Honduras members, not to mention Main Street’s famous homemade desserts. The cost of the luncheon will be by donation and all proceeds from the luncheon and jewelry sales will go towards the $1,500.00 per team member that it costs to make the trip. According to directing pastor, Rev. Jame Hahs, “We are very proud of the work being done by the Honduras Mission Team and marvel at the growth of the team from 12 persons on their first trip in 2005 to a team of 30 planning to travel to the mission fields this June.”

The second activity is a bit of a throw-back from old-fashioned “cookie exchanges” from days gone by. Team Honduras has come up with their own version that they are calling the 1st Annual Christmas Cookie Bazaar. The Bazaar is scheduled to take place at the church on Saturday, December 11, 2010 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (or whenever the cookies run out). According to Team Leader, Greg Gelzinnis, “Team members and members of our congregation have been busy in the kitchen baking dozens of unique and traditional cookies which will be available for sale on the 11th.” Gelzinnis added, “Attendees will be able to pick out one of our decorative tins and then fill it with their favorite cookies or create a variety pack to tantalize their taste buds.” Honduras Team Member, Kathy Lipe remarked, “When we talked about this idea I thought it was a good one, because so many of us are just too busy to make homemade cookies at the holidays (myself included) and this way families in the community can still have homemade goodies without having to bake them themselves…we’ve done it for them.” Lipe added, “Tins of cookies will also make great housewarming gifts and gifts for colleagues at work or friends at school.”

In addition to the delicious cookies, the Honduras Team has also been busy making pints of homemeade apple butter, and many unique handcrafted items that will also be available at their Christmas Market Table which will be open during all of the holiday events and each Sunday at the church from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. The Honduras Team also has been busy perfecting the old First Congregational Church and Mayflower Congregational Church Peanut Brittle Recipe. Gelzinnis shared, “I know that many community members remember when First Congregational & Mayflower made peanut brittle 20-30 years ago and couldn’t wait for Christmas time to come to get some.” He added, “I am happy to say that it is once again available at Main Street this holiday season in 1lb and 1/2lb servings and it is as good as you remember.”

For additional information contact Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291

