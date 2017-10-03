GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District will be holding their annual open house starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, at Fire Station 2 at 1712 West Delmar.

Fire Chief Erik Kambarian said the free family oriented open house is both educational and enjoyable.

“One of the things we really want to emphasize this year is to know two ways out of your house,” Kambarian said. “We’ll even have a station where they can learn how to call 911, what the 911 operator wants to know and how to go through that whole process so they’re familiar with that if they’d ever have to do that in real life.”

The open house will also feature a fire demonstration with a firebox that’s used to train firefighters as well as educate the community.

“We can teach the public about the importance of closing doors,” Kambarian said about the demonstration. “Not only while they’re asleep do we recommend closing the bedroom doors, if there is a structure fire we recommend to close doors if you can safely. That can reduce the amount of oxygen and of course oxygen is necessary to keep the fire going.”

The day will also include a chance to see the effectiveness of a residential sprinkler on a fire, a firefighter fashion show, learn the ABC’s of asthma and much more.

“We’ll also have a helicopter and variety of fun activities for the kids,” Kambarian said. “We have the firefighter fashion show. Firefighters wear a variety of different uniforms, based on the emergency and situation.”

Chief Kambarian said the open house isn’t only a great chance for the community to come have fun at the station but also to get to know the firemen themselves.

“We want children and the public to know who we are and what we do,” he said. “It’s always a pleasure to work to with children, especially in a non-emergency situation. That’s why we do a ton of public education and outreach, especially during fire prevention month in October. We spend a lot of time at preschools, kindergartens, day cares and grade schools.”

For more information on the open house and the Godfrey Fire Protection District visit their website or Facebook page.

