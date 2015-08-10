SPRINGFIELD – Local veterans could get a leg up on finding jobs under a new law supported by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, allowing private employers to provide preferential consideration to applicants who have served in the armed forces.

“Veterans should not face barriers to employment when they return home from serving our country,” Hoffman said. “The training they receive while in the military not only provides them with the skills they need to keep our country safe, it also prepares them for a career here at home. This measure will help them find good civilian jobs when they return home, and put their skills to work in our communities.”

Hoffman helped pass House Bill 3122 earlier this year. The measure allows private businesses to choose to show preference to veteran applicants when considering equally qualified candidates. Honorably discharged members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, including National Guard and Reserves, who served during any U.S. war or any military campaign for which a ribbon has been awarded, would be eligible for preferential consideration. Should a business decide to provide veterans with preferential consideration, the hiring policy must be publicly posted.

The measure received bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, and was signed into law last week.

“Illinois is home to more than 800,000 veterans who have proudly served our country and are invaluable assets to our communities and to our workforce,” Hoffman said. “This bill creates an opportunity for former military members to find employment and for employers to benefit from the knowledge and skills that these brave men and women have obtained while serving our country.”

