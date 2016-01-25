BELLVILLE – State Representative Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, joined Senior Service Plus on Monday in Belleville to deliver food to local residents as part of the Meals on Wheels Program.

“Many seniors in our community rely heavily on the Meals on Wheels program to continue living in their homes, but unfortunately the budget impasse is causing the program to be scaled back,” Hoffman said. “We must do better for our seniors, and I will continue fighting to protect vital programs that wonderful organizations such as Senior Services Plus provide for our most vulnerable residents.”

Senior Services Plus is a nonprofit United Way agency. Their headquarters is located in Alton, with a convenient home care located in Belleville. Their mission is to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living. Senior services partner with members of St. George’s Episcopal Church to deliver meals weekly. Meals on Wheels is a nationally known program that delivers food to elder adults.

