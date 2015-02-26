BELLEVILLE – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is cosponsoring legislation that calls for Southwestern Illinois’ Cahokia Mounds to be designated as a National Historical Park.

“As the largest pre-Columbian archeological site in the United States, the Cahokia Mounds are a historical fixture within my district in the Metro East,” Hoffman said. “Recognition as a National Historical Park will help protect these precious ancient lands and make them accessible for all people to experience.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hoffman is cosponsoring House Joint Resolution 23, which calls upon the United States Congress to create the Mississippian Culture National Historical Park by elevating the Cahokia Mounds to the status of a National Historical Park. If Congress does not act, the Resolution also urges the President to recognize the Cahokia Mounds as a National Monument through an executive order. According to a 2012 National Parks Service study, visitors to National Parks generate $31 billion for local economies each year.

Hoffman has worked closely with state Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, to urge the federal government to elevate the status of Cahokia Mounds and create the Mississippian Culture National Historical Park. Hoffman’s efforts to have Cahokia Mounds designated as a National Historical Park began in 2014.

“Cahokia Mounds are a source of local pride and naming them a National Historical Park will ensure that they are protected for generations to come,” Hoffman said. “Creation of a new National Historical Park will increase tourism in the area and stimulate the local economy.”

Further information about the elevation of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is available through the Heartland Conservancy online at heartlandsconservancy.org or 618-566-4451. For more information about this issue or any state issue, please contact Hoffman’s full time constituent service off at 618-416-7407 or by email at repjayhoffman@gmail.com.

More like this:

Related Video: