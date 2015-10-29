BELLEVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and experts from the attorney general’s office helped local seniors protect themselves from con-artists and other scams at a fraud prevention seminar in Belleville on Wednesday.

“Many seniors are vulnerable to new forms of high-tech fraud,” Hoffman said. “I’m working in Springfield to enact new laws that keep seniors’ personal information safe and crack down on con artists, and part of preventing fraud is hosting events like this to give seniors the tools they need to protect themselves. I think all who attended are now better prepared to defend themselves.”

A strong advocate for local consumers, Hoffman supported legislation earlier this year to require companies to immediately notify the attorney general if certain types of personal information are lost, so consumers are made aware of threats to their security and can take quick action.

