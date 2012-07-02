July 2, 2012 – Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst recently was selected to represent Illinois on the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI).

MRCTI represents communities along the Mississippi River. An executive committee exists consisting of one mayor from each of the ten states touched by the Mississippi River. The organization addresses matters of mutual concern including, river water quality and habitat restoration, flooding and flood plain issues, river-focused recreation, sustainable economies, and celebrations of river culture and history.

“One of our goals will be to help drive stakeholder solutions to recurring federal and state policy problems which impede environmental and economic health of our river communities. Hopefully this will build momentum for local initiatives, green job creation, and economic stimulation and sustain wildlife habitats,” said Hoechst. “All of the cities who have joined to date have a common bond due to the fact our communities were founded and locations selected because of the Mississippi River. The river is a daily part of our lives affecting our economies, commerce, and recreation.”

On June 11, 2012 representatives from the ten states along the Mississippi River had their first organizational meeting (via conference call) moderated by Mayor Francis Slay of St. Louis. MRCTI members plan to meet in St. Louis in September to formalize an organizational structure and set priorities.

“I am very enthusiastic about this initiative and would like to thank all of the organizations that came together to get us to this point,” said Hoechst.

MRCTI is financed through a grant received from the Walton Family Foundation, given to the Northeast-Midwest Institute (NEMWI).

