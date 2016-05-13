BOSTON (AP) — A two-time Stanley Cup champion hockey player from Massachusetts has been charged in federal court with conspiring to sell oxycodone in the state.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/1R0J82Q ) 51-year-old Kevin Stevens and a co-defendant from Medford were charged Thursday with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone last fall.

Stevens played 15 seasons in the National Hockey League, winning two consecutive Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992. He was born in Brockton and raised in Pembroke.

The former left wing has battled substance abuse in the past and entered the NHL's Substance Abuse Program before retiring in 2002.

Attorney John Commisso says Stevens is still plagued by "injuries, pain and other challenges." A detention hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Stevens was arrested at age 34 when he was a left wing for the New York Rangers in the St. Louis area by the Collinsville Police Department. He was charged at that time with soliciting a prostitute and possessing drug paraphernailia. He was arrested at a motel that night just hours after the Rangers played the St. Louis Blues.

Police said at that time Stevens took a cab from a nightclub in Sauget, IL., to nearby East St. Louis, where a prostitute was contacted.



