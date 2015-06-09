Harieet Sing, Registered Agent of Hiway House Motor Inn Motel in Godfrey, was given an additional list of requirements to get the business up to code on Monday by Village of Godfrey.

Godfrey Planning and Zoning Administrator Laura Dixon said there was a tour done of the secondary area that houses about 50 rooms at the motel on Monday. Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Fire Protection District and Madison County officials took part in the tour.

Dixon said for now, it will be “a big waiting game,” to see if the areas are fixed to code.

An Order of Evacuation was issued on June 6 to all those residing at the Hiway House and remains in effect.

In the main building, there is quite a lot of electrical work that needs to be done to get up to fire code issues, Dixson said. There are six rooms in the main building that could be rented out if those could be fixed, she said. If those rooms were rented, it would at least provide some revenue while work continued on the other areas.

Dixon said there are a lot of issues in the rooms outside the main building.

“We don’t know what his plan is,” Dixon said. “He can’t put people in there until the safety issues are corrected. We gave him a list of things that have to be done. Fire code and electrical issues are the big things.”

