ALTON - Owners Dwight and Teresa Fowler were honored with the Growth Association's Small Business of the Month award for the month of December 2018. Though Hit-n-Run Food Stores offer a variety of services to the public, primarily known for their drive up service where one doesn’t have to leave their car to get what they want. There are six stores in the river bend area; two in Alton, and one each in Bethalto, East Alton, Granite City and Wood River.

Depending on the store, you can find the following services:

Car Wash facilities are available at the Bethalto and Wood River locations

Gaming Parlors are available at East Alton and in Granite City.

Gas is available at the Bethalto, North Alton and Wood River stores.

Laundry Mats are available at the Bethalto, Upper Alton and Wood River locations.

In every store you will find friendly and courteous employees.

Small Business of the Month award winners are Growth Association members who have been nominated by the public. Once nominated, the nominees complete a questionnaire and application. The RBGA’s Awards Committee chaired by Amy Schaake-Smith, uses a points system to rate the contents of each application, the applicant with the highest point total wins.

Watch as the video Dwight Fowler gives us a little bit of the business’ recent history and thanks the Growth Association for the Small Business of the Month award for December 2018.

The Riverbend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation. com or call (618) 467-2280.

