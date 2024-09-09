ALTON – In the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, the Alton Police Department responded to a hit-and-run incident on the 1200 block of Milton Road. At approximately 1:03 a.m., officers were notified of the crash, which involved a vehicle striking a utility pole.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver had fled the scene on foot. Witnesses reported seeing a male subject running away from the crash site. Following a search, the driver was located at a nearby residence.

Article continues after sponsor message

The individual was issued citations for improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The vehicle involved was subsequently towed from the scene.

Ameren Illinois, the utility company, was called to replace the damaged utility pole.

The incident is under investigation by the Alton Police Department.

More like this: