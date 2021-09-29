WEST ALTON - An Alton pedestrian - 36-year-old Richard P. Rowland - was struck walking northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S-Route 67 at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The incident was north of Riverlands Way. Rowland was later pronounced dead after being taken to Christian Northeast Hospital.

The vehicle and driver fled the scene after Rowland was struck.

Rowland was transported to the hospital by Christian Northeast Hospital Ambulance.

Trooper J.V. Boundarant investigated the situation for the Missouri Highway Patrol with Trooper L.A. Denzer and Trooper D.O. Gillespie.

Anyone with any information about the crash incident or the hit-and-run driver, please contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (636) 278-2925.