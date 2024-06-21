ALTON - Rob Lenhardt of Mac’s and Cory Jobe, the president/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, said they expect this weekend with the Powerboat Championships and the Mississippi River Festival event at the Alton Amphitheater to make for the biggest weekend in Downtown Alton in three decades.

“With the MRF making its return after 30 years and the powerboat championships it could be the biggest weekend in many years in Alton,” Jobe said.

Rob Lenhardt said he has worked with Jobe and others for about a year to plan this weekend.

“I think this is the biggest thing the City of Alton has done in 30 to possibly 40 years,” Lenhardt said about the powerboat championships and the MRF event.

Lenhardt explained he expects a large crowd at the kickoff party at Mac’s scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Lenhardt also spent time Friday down on the riverfront for the boat racing setup and testing. He said it was very impressive and he believes everything will go smoothly because of the extensive planning for this weekend.

From 2-6 p.m. Mac’s will have two monster trucks showcased for viewing near their bar/restaurant. He also hopes for some boaters with their racing boats to visit Third Street near Mac’s. It should be a fun evening for powerboat enthusiasts.

Jobe said today is your last chance to win two free Mississippi River Festival tickets through Great Rivers & Routes.

He also said this link has an abundance of information about walking to the events and parking information.

Find more information on the MRF and all of this weekend's action-packed fun at the link:

