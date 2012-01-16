For a unique experience, visit the Historic Museum of Torture Devices. This one of a kind museum has almost 50 exhibits of torture devices used all over the world, from ancient times to present. The closest museum of this kind is located 400 miles from Alton, in Wisconsin.There are only a few in

this country and Alton boasts one!

The devices are historically accurate and have been well researched. With the devices, are written explanations and graphic displays.

The museum is available for group tours and middle school and high school field trips.

Located at 301 E Broadway in the Mineral Springs Mall

Hours are 12-6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, available for groups and field trips during weekdays by pre-arrangement.

Cost is $5./person. Under age 13 not recommended.

For information call 618-465-3200 or 866-465-3205 or visit www.historicmuseumoftorture.com.

