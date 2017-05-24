EDWARDSVILLE - A historic congregation in Edwardsville - First Christian Church - is offering a Vacation Bible School in June.

First Christian Church is located at 310 S. Main St. in Edwardsville. The Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 11-15.

"The VBS is open to all children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade and best of all, registration is free," Rev. Jeff Wrigley, an associate minister, said. "VBS kicks off each evening with a delicious dinner served by our adult volunteers. The rest of the evening is filled with games, songs, crafts, lessons and loads of fun as we learn that we were created by God. Register at fccedwardsville.org/vbs or you may call the office at (618) 656-7498.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wrigley said his church is passionate about experiencing faith today through a relationship with God and neighbor.

"Even more, we are excited to pass along the faith to the next generation - your children and ours," he said. "God has blessed us with a diverse gathering of people in our church who bring their questions and reflections.



"As a historic congregation in Edwardsville, we strive for a balance of ministry to engage participants for a lifetime. Sundays, you will find us sharing music filled worship with great sermons and warm fellowship. We share communion every Sunday and it is open to anyone regardless of membership."

Wrigley said beyond Sunday, parents can choose from a growing youth ministry, to meaningful service projects, to insightful study and small group options.

Traditional Sunday worship at First Christian Church is 9 a.m. and Sunday contemporary worship at at 10:30 a.m.

More like this:

Related Video: