ELSAH - Historic Elsah Foundation announces a Holiday online auction as a fundraiser for our non-profit organization dedicated to preservation and education.

With so many generous donations continuing to come in, we have a fabulous Holiday timed auction Dec. 3-5 on biddingowl.com. Details and updates are available on our website historicelsah.org, where you can also become a HEF member and donate directly. Historic Elsah Foundation appreciates all of your generous support over the years and continued participation with all our events.

Attention media, print and otherwise, for additional information, contact us, at historicelsah@gmail.com, or visit our website, historicelsah.org.

