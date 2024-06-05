EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Historical Society’s June Speaker Series event will take place June 9 at 2 p.m. at the Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, Illinois. The lecture is by historian Stacy Lynn whose program is “Loving Lincoln: Stories about Women and Abraham Lincoln.” MCHS Speaker Series events are free and open to the public.

Lynn recently completed a manuscript for Southern Illinois University Press which explores various women in President Lincoln’s personal life including his female legal clients, his political constituency of women, and a few of the women who shaped his legacy. The book, scheduled for publication in January 2025, is part biography, part memoir, and also includes personal stories about Lynn’s relationship with Lincoln through her experience as an editor of Lincoln’s papers for 20 years. Lynn’s previous books include The Jury in Lincoln’s America (2012) and Mary Lincoln: Southern Girl, Northern Woman (2015).

In her presentation, she will share several stories from the new book, provide a short reading and lead a discussion afterwards. She has written dozens of articles and appeared in numerous documentaries related to her specialties. She has historical expertise on Lincoln, 19th Century America, Illinois history, women’s history, the Progressive Era, legal history and the history of race.

Lynn has a Ph.D. in American History from the University of Illinois (2007). From 1996-2016 she was Associate Editor and Assistant Director of the Papers of Abraham Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Currently, she serves as Associate Editor of the Jane Addams Papers.

The Madison County Historical Society owns and operates the MCHS History Museum and Archival Library at 801 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, Illinois. The museum is currently closed for renovation, but library hours are Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. The Society preserves documentation and artifacts of Madison County and provides a variety of educational programming including the MCHS Summer History Camp for children. Founded in 1921, MCHS is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that receives no public funding.

For more information on the 2024 Speaker Series or to learn more about Madison County history, visit the Society’s website https://madcohistory.org/, visit its Facebook page (Madison County Historical Society), or call 618-656-6579

